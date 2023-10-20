International Petroleum (TSE:IPCO) Price Target Raised to C$17.00 at BMO Capital Markets

International Petroleum (TSE:IPCO – Free Report) had its target price lifted by BMO Capital Markets from C$16.00 to C$17.00 in a research note released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports.
Separately, ATB Capital decreased their price objective on shares of International Petroleum from C$18.50 to C$16.50 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th.
Check Out Our Latest Report on International Petroleum
International Petroleum Stock Up 1.3 %
About International Petroleum
International Petroleum Corporation explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas. It holds a portfolio of oil and gas production assets and development projects in Canada, Malaysia, and France. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than International Petroleum
- Comparing and Trading High PE Ratio Stocks
- 3 High Dividend Stocks To Beat Treasury Yields
- What Percentage Gainers Tell Investors and Why They Don’t Tell the Whole Story
- United Airlines Shares Fall Despite Solid Quarter
- Stock Average Calculator
- Housing Starts Up, Homebuilders Down as Mortgage Rates Soar
Receive News & Ratings for International Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.