Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) Shares Gap Down Following Analyst Downgrade

Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Friday after UBS Group lowered their price target on the stock from $385.00 to $314.00. The stock had previously closed at $273.45, but opened at $260.05. UBS Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Intuitive Surgical shares last traded at $261.60, with a volume of 916,465 shares trading hands.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $310.00 to $386.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $317.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $314.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $351.50.

In other Intuitive Surgical news, Director Alan J. Levy sold 2,000 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total transaction of $620,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 25,319 shares in the company, valued at $7,848,890. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, Director Alan J. Levy sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total value of $620,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 25,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,848,890. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 50,314 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.76, for a total transaction of $16,440,602.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 17,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,615,697.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 60,309 shares of company stock worth $19,649,321 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,009 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $345,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 964 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Patron Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Patron Partners LLC now owns 1,481 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $378,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP lifted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 1,927 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $492,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 288 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.91% of the company’s stock.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $294.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $305.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.53, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 1.30.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 21.38% and a return on equity of 12.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.90 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

