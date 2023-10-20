Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IQI) Shares Sold by Dakota Wealth Management

Dakota Wealth Management trimmed its stake in shares of Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IQI – Free Report) by 15.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 75,932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 14,000 shares during the quarter. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust were worth $726,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IQI. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,338,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,605,000 after acquiring an additional 223,807 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 925,040 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,232,000 after acquiring an additional 129,932 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust by 52.8% in the 1st quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 658,521 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,572,000 after acquiring an additional 227,487 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 630,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,026,000 after acquiring an additional 4,757 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust by 42.1% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 455,249 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,288,000 after acquiring an additional 134,922 shares during the period.

Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust Stock Performance

IQI opened at $8.19 on Friday. Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust has a 12 month low of $8.15 and a 12 month high of $10.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.27.

Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust Dividend Announcement

About Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Monday, October 16th will be given a $0.0358 dividend. This represents a $0.43 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.25%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 13th.

Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

