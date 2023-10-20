Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XSLV) Stock Position Lowered by Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. lessened its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XSLV – Free Report) by 24.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,413 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,340 shares during the quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF were worth $415,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF by 15.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 20,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,020,000 after purchasing an additional 2,754 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF by 1.0% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 55,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,744,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares during the period. Founders Financial Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF by 5.6% during the first quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 20,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,019,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF during the first quarter worth $538,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF by 7.2% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 261,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,809,000 after purchasing an additional 17,649 shares during the period.

Shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF stock opened at $38.80 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $40.32 and its 200-day moving average is $40.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $403.13 million, a PE ratio of 16.54 and a beta of 0.93. Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF has a 12-month low of $38.31 and a 12-month high of $48.23.

The Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF (XSLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P SmallCap 600 Low Volatility index. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of the 120 least volatile securities from the S&P 600. XSLV was launched on Feb 15, 2013 and is managed by Invesco.

