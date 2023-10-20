Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XSVM) Shares Sold by Money Concepts Capital Corp

Money Concepts Capital Corp lowered its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XSVM – Free Report) by 82.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 17,283 shares of the company’s stock after selling 80,729 shares during the quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp’s holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF were worth $803,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF during the second quarter worth $3,334,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,364,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF by 150.9% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 119,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,446,000 after buying an additional 71,948 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF by 63.2% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 160,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,442,000 after acquiring an additional 62,060 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF by 139.6% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 86,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,952,000 after acquiring an additional 50,334 shares during the period.

Get Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF Stock Performance

Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF stock opened at $46.18 on Friday. Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF has a 1 year low of $41.79 and a 1 year high of $52.71. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $48.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.65. The company has a market cap of $606.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.89 and a beta of 1.25.

About Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF

PowerShares Fundamental Pure Small Value Portfolio (the Fund), formerly PowerShares Dynamic Small Cap Value Portfolio, is based on the RAFI Fundamental Small Value Index (Index). The Fund focuses to invest at least 90% of its total assets in the securities that comprise the Index. The Index is consisted of common stocks of small value the United States companies, including real estate investment trusts (REITs), from a universe consisted of the 2,500 the United States companies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XSVM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XSVM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.