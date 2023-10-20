iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV) Holdings Boosted by Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC

Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Free Report) by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,852 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $388,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HDV. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $853,748,000. Cowa LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 9,674.3% during the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 3,820,695 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,084,000 after acquiring an additional 3,781,606 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $50,773,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 429.2% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 297,912 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,054,000 after acquiring an additional 241,619 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $23,157,000.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF stock opened at $97.53 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $10.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 0.81. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $94.82 and a 12 month high of $109.01. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $101.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $101.10.

The iShares Core High Dividend ETF (HDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Dividend Yield Focus index. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of 75 high-yielding US equities, screened for high earnings potential and dividend sustainability. HDV was launched on Mar 29, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

