iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Stock Holdings Decreased by Simon Quick Advisors LLC

Simon Quick Advisors LLC lowered its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 167,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,479 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for approximately 1.0% of Simon Quick Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Simon Quick Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $11,333,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Caprock Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 4,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. RTD Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. RTD Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 4,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. Olistico Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Olistico Wealth LLC now owns 14,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $946,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Group boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 10,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $692,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the period. Finally, Palisade Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC now owns 38,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,598,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded down $0.52 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $62.58. 11,134,526 shares of the stock traded hands. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $65.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.03. The firm has a market cap of $91.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $56.55 and a fifty-two week high of $70.84.

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

