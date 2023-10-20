iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Stock Position Increased by Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 4.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 268,160 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,816 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF comprises about 2.6% of Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. owned about 0.10% of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF worth $70,118,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1,428.6% during the first quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 107 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth about $28,000. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, JDM Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000.

Get iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $241.24. 116,123 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,288,063. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $224.00 and a 1 year high of $273.73. The business has a 50-day moving average of $254.34 and a 200-day moving average of $254.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.63 and a beta of 1.12.

About iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.