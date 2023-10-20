iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB) Shares Sold by Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. cut its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Free Report) by 38.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,010 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,776 shares during the quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $273,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 73.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 73,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,658,000 after acquiring an additional 31,137 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 33.6% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 1,041 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 109.9% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 19,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $963,000 after buying an additional 10,158 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 32.2% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 13,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $662,000 after buying an additional 3,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 26.8% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 5,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 1,063 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IUSB stock opened at $42.60 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.98. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 12-month low of $42.56 and a 12-month high of $46.86.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were issued a $0.1336 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 2nd.

The iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal index. The fund tracks a broad Barclays index of USD-denominated taxable bonds. The index is market value weighted. IUSB was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

