iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN) Shares Sold by Money Concepts Capital Corp

Money Concepts Capital Corp trimmed its stake in iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN – Free Report) by 94.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 18,481 shares of the company’s stock after selling 287,264 shares during the quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp’s holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF were worth $1,150,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IXN. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Global Tech ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $224,000. Ignite Planners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its position in iShares Global Tech ETF by 22.4% during the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 6,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after acquiring an additional 1,254 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in iShares Global Tech ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $412,000. Finally, Sterling Group Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in iShares Global Tech ETF by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Sterling Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 111,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,055,000 after acquiring an additional 4,449 shares during the period.

Get iShares Global Tech ETF alerts:

iShares Global Tech ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of iShares Global Tech ETF stock opened at $58.72 on Friday. iShares Global Tech ETF has a fifty-two week low of $42.46 and a fifty-two week high of $64.76. The business’s fifty day moving average is $59.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.82. The firm has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a PE ratio of 22.95 and a beta of 1.15.

About iShares Global Tech ETF

iShares Global Tech ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Technology Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Information Technology Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC, a subsidiary of The McGraw-Hill Companies (S&P) deems to be part of the information technology sector of the economy.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Tech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Tech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.