iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) Shares Bought by BDO Wealth Advisors LLC

BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 5.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,622 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 815 shares during the quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $568,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IAU. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY increased its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 71,842 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,614,000 after buying an additional 501 shares during the period. Mechanics Financial Corp increased its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 41.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mechanics Financial Corp now owns 5,423 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $197,000 after buying an additional 1,599 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 27,739 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after buying an additional 2,412 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,021,818 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $255,524,000 after buying an additional 299,765 shares during the period. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. lifted its position in iShares Gold Trust by 5.0% in the second quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 59,413 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,162,000 after purchasing an additional 2,825 shares during the period. 58.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Gold Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IAU opened at $37.46 on Friday. iShares Gold Trust has a 52 week low of $30.69 and a 52 week high of $39.04. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $36.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.85.

About iShares Gold Trust

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

