iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX) Holdings Decreased by Simon Quick Advisors LLC

Simon Quick Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX – Free Report) by 22.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 93,715 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,620 shares during the quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF were worth $4,613,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First National Trust Co grew its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 0.8% in the second quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 145,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,156,000 after purchasing an additional 1,212 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 118,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,833,000 after acquiring an additional 3,964 shares in the last quarter. Sierra Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 63,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,113,000 after acquiring an additional 629 shares in the last quarter. Oldfather Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Oldfather Financial Services LLC now owns 11,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $580,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, VERITY Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. VERITY Wealth Advisors now owns 56,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,802,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ACWX traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $45.69. 144,233 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,408,962. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF has a 1-year low of $39.97 and a 1-year high of $51.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.17 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $47.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.85.

About iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF

The iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (ACWX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World ex USA index. The fund tracks the performance of a market-cap-weighted index of international stocks. It captures 85% of the publicly available market, thus excluding small-caps. ACWX was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

