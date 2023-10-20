iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) is Valence8 US LP’s 3rd Largest Position

Valence8 US LP lowered its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report) by 26.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 373,896 shares of the company’s stock after selling 136,994 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF accounts for 12.1% of Valence8 US LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Valence8 US LP owned 0.12% of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF worth $18,298,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 8,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 66.1% in the 1st quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Zhang Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 88,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,322,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 13,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $652,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marino Stram & Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 5,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of EFV traded down $0.44 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $47.66. The company had a trading volume of 22,337,208 shares. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.27. The company has a market capitalization of $16.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 0.84. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 12-month low of $49.15 and a 12-month high of $59.57.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

