iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Shares Bought by Simon Quick Advisors LLC

Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,969 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 619 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $2,616,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Defender Capital LLC. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $411,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $105,000. AMI Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 38.5% in the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,553 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,345,000 after acquiring an additional 1,822 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 29.9% in the first quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,391 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 8.2% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 38,919 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,989,000 after acquiring an additional 2,962 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock traded down $0.66 during trading on Friday, hitting $167.96. The stock had a trading volume of 6,748,776 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,010,740. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $180.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $182.03. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1 year low of $167.46 and a 1 year high of $199.26.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

