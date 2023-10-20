iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) Shares Bought by Simon Quick Advisors LLC

Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Free Report) by 211.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 188,435 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 127,868 shares during the quarter. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF comprises about 1.9% of Simon Quick Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Simon Quick Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $20,813,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 2.8% in the second quarter. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. now owns 80,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,839,000 after buying an additional 2,194 shares during the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $867,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 3.6% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,302,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,889,000 after buying an additional 44,932 shares during the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. boosted its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 0.7% during the second quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 621,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,648,000 after purchasing an additional 4,326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. boosted its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 21.3% during the second quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 12,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,429,000 after purchasing an additional 2,276 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.11% of the company’s stock.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

SHV stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $110.37. 314,048 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,181,832. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $110.26 and its 200 day moving average is $110.23. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $109.73 and a 12-month high of $110.51.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Announces Dividend

About iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were given a dividend of $0.4649 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 2nd. This represents a $5.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.05%.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

