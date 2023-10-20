Jefferies Financial Group Cuts dentalcorp (TSE:DNTL) Price Target to C$11.50

dentalcorp (TSE:DNTL – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Jefferies Financial Group from C$15.00 to C$11.50 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on DNTL. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on dentalcorp from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Veritas Investment Research reissued a sell rating on shares of dentalcorp in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, dentalcorp currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$13.50.

dentalcorp Stock Performance

dentalcorp Company Profile

TSE DNTL opened at C$6.11 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$6.48 and a 200-day moving average of C$7.29. dentalcorp has a 12 month low of C$5.65 and a 12 month high of C$10.12. The company has a market cap of C$1.09 billion, a PE ratio of -22.63, a PEG ratio of -2.69 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.85.

dentalcorp Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, acquires and partners with dental practices to provide health care services in Canada. The company was formerly known as Dentalcorp Overbite Ltd. dentalcorp Holdings Ltd. was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

