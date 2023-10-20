Kava Price Up 0.6% This Week (KAVA)

Kava (KAVA) traded up 4.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on October 20th. One Kava token can currently be bought for approximately $0.59 or 0.00001957 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Kava has traded up 0.6% against the dollar. Kava has a market capitalization of $503.78 million and approximately $15.04 million worth of Kava was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.29 or 0.00031018 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.41 or 0.00021410 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0474 or 0.00000158 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.12 or 0.00010403 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0524 or 0.00000175 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00003382 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0917 or 0.00000306 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0335 or 0.00000112 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00002726 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000729 BTC.

About Kava

Kava (KAVA) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 5th, 2019. Kava’s total supply is 858,975,154 tokens and its circulating supply is 859,078,770 tokens. The Reddit community for Kava is https://reddit.com/r/kava_platform/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Kava’s official website is www.kava.io. Kava’s official Twitter account is @kava_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Kava is medium.com/kava-labs.

Buying and Selling Kava

According to CryptoCompare, “Kava is a decentralized finance (DeFi) platform built on the Cosmos blockchain. Its aim is to provide a range of DeFi services to users, including yield farming, borrowing and lending, and governance, all while ensuring security, transparency, and decentralization. Kava uses the Tendermint consensus algorithm and has a feature called “Hard Protocol” that enables users to borrow and lend cryptocurrencies.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kava directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kava should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Kava using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

