Kelt Exploration (TSE:KEL) PT Raised to C$9.50 at Stifel Nicolaus

Kelt Exploration (TSE:KEL – Free Report) had its price target increased by Stifel Nicolaus from C$9.00 to C$9.50 in a report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on KEL. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Kelt Exploration from C$6.50 to C$7.75 in a report on Friday, July 14th. Raymond James raised shares of Kelt Exploration from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their price objective for the stock from C$8.00 to C$9.00 in a report on Friday, September 8th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Kelt Exploration from C$7.00 to C$8.50 in a report on Thursday, July 13th. TD Securities downgraded shares of Kelt Exploration from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a C$8.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Finally, National Bankshares upped their price objective on shares of Kelt Exploration from C$8.25 to C$9.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, October 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Kelt Exploration currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$8.94.

Kelt Exploration Stock Performance

Shares of KEL opened at C$7.36 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$7.04 and its 200-day moving average is C$6.06. Kelt Exploration has a 12 month low of C$4.29 and a 12 month high of C$7.50. The firm has a market cap of C$1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.68 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Kelt Exploration (TSE:KEL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The oil and gas exploration company reported C$0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.06 by C$0.07. The company had revenue of C$110.06 million for the quarter. Kelt Exploration had a net margin of 24.52% and a return on equity of 13.52%. Equities analysts expect that Kelt Exploration will post 1.1135647 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kelt Exploration

In other news, Senior Officer Douglas Owen Macarthur sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.80, for a total value of C$204,000.00. Insiders own 15.96% of the company’s stock.

Kelt Exploration Company Profile

Kelt Exploration Ltd., an oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas resources primarily in west central Alberta and northeastern British Columbia, Canada. The company markets its crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids primarily to third party marketing companies.

