KeyCorp Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HAYW)

Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HAYW – Free Report) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp decreased their Q4 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Hayward in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 17th. KeyCorp analyst J. Hammond now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.22 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.23. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Hayward’s current full-year earnings is $0.55 per share.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised Hayward from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $16.50 in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Hayward from $12.00 to $13.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Hayward from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.14.

NYSE:HAYW opened at $12.74 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.47 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 3.14 and a quick ratio of 1.98. Hayward has a one year low of $7.97 and a one year high of $15.22. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.67.

Hayward (NYSE:HAYW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $283.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $266.69 million. Hayward had a return on equity of 9.16% and a net margin of 7.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share.

In other news, CFO Eifion Jones sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.66, for a total value of $513,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 211,862 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,105,896.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Hayward news, CFO Eifion Jones sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.66, for a total value of $513,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 211,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,105,896.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Fernando Blasco sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.20, for a total transaction of $142,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 14,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,969.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 64,250 shares of company stock worth $933,208. 3.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. HBK Investments L P purchased a new stake in Hayward in the first quarter worth about $5,274,000. Keybank National Association OH raised its stake in Hayward by 87.1% during the 1st quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 34,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after acquiring an additional 16,079 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its stake in Hayward by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 663,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,778,000 after acquiring an additional 6,805 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Hayward during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,667,000. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Hayward by 6.6% in the first quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 1,888,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,134,000 after purchasing an additional 116,855 shares in the last quarter.

Hayward Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets a portfolio of pool equipment and associated automation systems in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers pool equipment, including pumps, filters, robotics, suction and pressure cleaners, gas heaters and heat pumps, water features and landscape lighting, water sanitizers, salt chlorine generators, safety equipment, and in-floor automated cleaning systems.

