KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) Shares Purchased by Retirement Systems of Alabama

Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its position in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Free Report) by 732.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,295,563 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,019,697 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned approximately 0.25% of KeyCorp worth $21,211,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp purchased a new stake in shares of KeyCorp during the second quarter worth $2,017,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in KeyCorp by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,541,902 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,247,000 after purchasing an additional 14,192 shares during the period. 1834 Investment Advisors Co. raised its position in KeyCorp by 25.6% in the 2nd quarter. 1834 Investment Advisors Co. now owns 473,407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,374,000 after purchasing an additional 96,571 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 16,556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 1,276 shares during the period. Finally, Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in shares of KeyCorp during the second quarter worth about $225,000. 77.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get KeyCorp alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Devina A. Rankin purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.49 per share, with a total value of $114,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $114,900. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on KeyCorp from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on KeyCorp from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Argus cut their target price on KeyCorp from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $13.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14.26.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on KeyCorp

KeyCorp Trading Down 1.1 %

NYSE KEY opened at $10.56 on Friday. KeyCorp has a one year low of $8.53 and a one year high of $20.30. The firm has a market cap of $9.88 billion, a PE ratio of 7.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.87.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.02. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 13.78% and a net margin of 14.93%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. Analysts expect that KeyCorp will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

KeyCorp Profile

(Free Report)

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, investment, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KEY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for KeyCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KeyCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.