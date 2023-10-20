Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) Shares Purchased by Choate Investment Advisors

Choate Investment Advisors raised its stake in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,317 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the period. Choate Investment Advisors’ holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $1,286,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KMB. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 123,302.7% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,430,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $601,394,000 after purchasing an additional 4,426,568 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the first quarter worth approximately $54,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the fourth quarter worth approximately $441,478,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,819,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $654,181,000 after acquiring an additional 613,295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuance Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 20.1% during the first quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 2,988,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,080,000 after acquiring an additional 500,380 shares during the last quarter. 74.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kimberly-Clark stock opened at $123.26 on Friday. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a one year low of $111.85 and a one year high of $147.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.21, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.87. The business has a fifty day moving average of $124.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $132.85. The company has a market cap of $41.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.41.

Kimberly-Clark ( NYSE:KMB Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $5.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.13 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 303.40% and a net margin of 8.07%. Kimberly-Clark’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.34 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 6.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th were paid a dividend of $1.18 per share. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 7th. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 97.32%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $133.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $147.00 to $132.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $141.00 to $122.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $145.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $131.07.

In other news, insider Sandra R. Karrmann sold 5,122 shares of Kimberly-Clark stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.80, for a total transaction of $664,835.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $808,394.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Sandra R. Karrmann sold 5,122 shares of Kimberly-Clark stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.80, for a total transaction of $664,835.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,228 shares in the company, valued at approximately $808,394.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 4,423 shares of Kimberly-Clark stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.23, for a total value of $576,007.29. Following the sale, the insider now owns 28,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,668,448.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company's Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

