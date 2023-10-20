Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) Shares Up 2.3%

Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC – Get Free Report) (TSE:K)’s stock price shot up 2.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $5.46 and last traded at $5.43. 1,523,699 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 12,337,273 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.31.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Kinross Gold from $5.00 to $4.65 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. CSFB increased their price target on Kinross Gold from $5.25 to $5.50 and gave the stock a “negative” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Scotiabank increased their price target on Kinross Gold from $6.25 to $6.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Desjardins started coverage on Kinross Gold in a research report on Monday, September 11th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Kinross Gold from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Kinross Gold presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.07.

Kinross Gold Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $6.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.63 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC – Get Free Report) (TSE:K) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The mining company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Kinross Gold had a return on equity of 7.15% and a net margin of 5.06%. Kinross Gold’s revenue was up 33.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.03 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Kinross Gold Co. will post 0.4 EPS for the current year.

Kinross Gold Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 24th were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 23rd. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. Kinross Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.00%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kinross Gold

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ruffer LLP grew its stake in shares of Kinross Gold by 113.9% in the 1st quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 35,680,196 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $167,868,000 after purchasing an additional 19,001,072 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Kinross Gold by 207.3% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 16,449,766 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $67,244,000 after purchasing an additional 11,097,512 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Kinross Gold by 374.2% in the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 11,766,352 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $68,230,000 after acquiring an additional 9,285,284 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Kinross Gold by 5.2% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 146,172,105 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $688,468,000 after acquiring an additional 7,285,051 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP raised its holdings in shares of Kinross Gold by 81.1% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 9,436,084 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $44,444,000 after acquiring an additional 4,224,588 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.80% of the company’s stock.

Kinross Gold Company Profile

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, Brazil, Chile, Canada, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the extraction and processing of gold-containing ores; reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

Further Reading

