Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC Has $253,000 Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 52.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,830 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 3,152 shares during the quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $253,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DIS. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Walt Disney in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the first quarter worth $29,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC boosted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 197.6% in the fourth quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 366 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 40.3% in the first quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 442 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. 61.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on DIS shares. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Atlantic Securities lowered Walt Disney from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $113.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price objective on Walt Disney from $104.00 to $103.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Walt Disney from $122.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Walt Disney in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $103.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $111.40.

Walt Disney Price Performance

Shares of DIS opened at $83.25 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.40. The Walt Disney Company has a 12-month low of $78.73 and a 12-month high of $118.18. The stock has a market cap of $152.33 billion, a PE ratio of 67.68, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The entertainment giant reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.04. Walt Disney had a net margin of 2.56% and a return on equity of 6.45%. The business had revenue of $22.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.09 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 959 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.05, for a total value of $85,398.95. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $85,577.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces films under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.