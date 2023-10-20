Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC Sells 662 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 31.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,469 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 662 shares during the period. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $326,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in Amgen in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Amgen by 51.1% in the 1st quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 142 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Amgen in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Amgen in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Amgen during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AMGN opened at $280.60 on Friday. Amgen Inc. has a one year low of $211.71 and a one year high of $296.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.76, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 2.48. The firm has a market cap of $150.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $265.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $244.07.

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The medical research company reported $5.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.44 by $0.56. Amgen had a net margin of 30.02% and a return on equity of 196.60%. The business had revenue of $7 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.65 earnings per share. Amgen’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 18.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 18th were issued a dividend of $2.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $8.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.45%.

In related news, EVP Murdo Gordon sold 9,558 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.43, for a total transaction of $2,508,305.94. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 44,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,627,748.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, major shareholder Amgen Inc bought 1,764,705 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $29,999,985.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 35,368,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $601,267,101. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Murdo Gordon sold 9,558 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.43, for a total transaction of $2,508,305.94. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,627,748.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on AMGN shares. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America began coverage on Amgen in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $290.00 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink upgraded shares of Amgen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $267.00 to $318.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Amgen from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Amgen from $250.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Amgen presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $277.71.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

