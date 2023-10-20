Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB) Downgraded to “Underperform Market Weight” at National Bank Financial

National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB – Free Report) from a sector perform market weight rating to an underperform market weight rating in a research report released on Monday morning. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Laurentian Bank of Canada’s Q4 2023 earnings at $1.15 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $4.68 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $4.61 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on LB. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Laurentian Bank of Canada from a sector perform rating to an underperform rating and dropped their price target for the stock from C$39.00 to C$33.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$42.00 to C$32.00 in a research note on Friday, September 15th. TD Securities decreased their target price on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$45.00 to C$36.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. CIBC downgraded Laurentian Bank of Canada from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the company from C$54.00 to C$37.00 in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Finally, National Bankshares downgraded Laurentian Bank of Canada from a sector perform rating to an underperform rating and reduced their price target for the stock from C$32.00 to C$27.00 in a report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$36.00.

Laurentian Bank of Canada Stock Performance

TSE LB opened at C$25.91 on Monday. Laurentian Bank of Canada has a fifty-two week low of C$25.83 and a fifty-two week high of C$48.23. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$33.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$34.02. The stock has a market cap of C$1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.28.

Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The company reported C$1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.15 by C$0.07. Laurentian Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 7.43% and a net margin of 21.20%. The firm had revenue of C$260.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$263.60 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Laurentian Bank of Canada will post 4.8354204 earnings per share for the current year.

Laurentian Bank of Canada Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 1st will be paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.26%. Laurentian Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.96%.

About Laurentian Bank of Canada

Laurentian Bank of Canada, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services to personal, business, and institutional customers in Canada and the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Capital Markets. The Personal Banking segment offers financial services, such as financial advisory services to financial intermediaries; and operates digital direct-to-customer platform to retail clients.

