Lee Danner & Bass Inc. Sells 1,212 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Lee Danner & Bass Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 59,245 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 1,212 shares during the period. Visa accounts for about 1.2% of Lee Danner & Bass Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Lee Danner & Bass Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $14,069,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. lifted its position in shares of Visa by 1.2% in the first quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 77,046 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $17,371,000 after acquiring an additional 951 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Visa by 7.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 124,045 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $29,458,000 after acquiring an additional 8,217 shares in the last quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Visa in the first quarter valued at about $677,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its position in shares of Visa by 9.1% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 371,379 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $83,731,000 after acquiring an additional 30,849 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Visa by 7.9% in the first quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,257 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $5,469,000 after acquiring an additional 1,773 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.35% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,150 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.47, for a total value of $2,016,880.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,150 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.47, for a total value of $2,016,880.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 15,800 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.01, for a total value of $3,950,158.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at $58,030,321.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 40,250 shares of company stock valued at $9,879,039 over the last quarter. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

V has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. HSBC initiated coverage on Visa in a research report on Friday, October 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $266.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $284.00 target price on shares of Visa in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Visa from $296.00 to $293.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Visa from $270.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Visa from $273.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Visa currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $276.05.

Visa Trading Down 1.7 %

V opened at $233.55 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $434.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $239.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $234.68. Visa Inc. has a one year low of $185.05 and a one year high of $250.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.49.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.05. Visa had a return on equity of 49.42% and a net margin of 51.94%. The firm had revenue of $8.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.98 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 8.67 EPS for the current year.

Visa Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 11th were paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.84%.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, click to pay; Visa Direct, a real-time payments network; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral B2B cross-border payments network; Visa Treasury as a Service, a cross-border consumer payments business; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

