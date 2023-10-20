Leerink Partnrs Reaffirms “Market Perform” Rating for Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM)

Leerink Partnrs reaffirmed their market perform rating on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM – Free Report) in a research note published on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Tandem Diabetes Care’s Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.37) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.29) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.34) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.30) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.26) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.04) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.50) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($0.22) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($0.09) EPS.

Several other brokerages have also commented on TNDM. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 21st. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $52.00 to $34.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 4th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $71.00 to $62.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $31.00 to $23.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $42.81.

TNDM opened at $19.51 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of -5.61 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 3.53, a current ratio of 4.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Tandem Diabetes Care has a 52 week low of $16.03 and a 52 week high of $58.82. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.74.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The medical device company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by $0.24. Tandem Diabetes Care had a negative return on equity of 20.29% and a negative net margin of 28.40%. The firm had revenue of $195.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $201.62 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Tandem Diabetes Care will post -1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Peregrine Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Tandem Diabetes Care by 27.8% in the third quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 243,355 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $5,054,000 after purchasing an additional 52,897 shares during the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care by 11.8% during the third quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,170 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $564,000 after buying an additional 2,870 shares during the period. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. increased its holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care by 70.8% during the third quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 354,904 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $7,371,000 after buying an additional 147,058 shares during the period. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in Tandem Diabetes Care in the third quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Tandem Diabetes Care by 76.7% in the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,025 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 2,615 shares in the last quarter.

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes various products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes in the United States and internationally. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system, a pump platform that comprises t:slim X2 pump, its 300-unit disposable insulin cartridge, and an infusion set.

