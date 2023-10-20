Leerink Partnrs Reaffirms “Outperform” Rating for Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL)

Leerink Partnrs reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL – Free Report) in a research report released on Monday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Vericel’s Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.20 EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.30 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.20 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.53 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $0.90 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $1.30 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of Vericel from $41.00 to $44.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Vericel in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating for the company. Stephens reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a $44.00 price target on shares of Vericel in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. BTIG Research upgraded shares of Vericel from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Vericel in a research note on Monday. They issued an outperform rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $41.70.

Get Vericel alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Vericel

Vericel Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of Vericel stock opened at $34.09 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $33.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.77. Vericel has a twelve month low of $17.30 and a twelve month high of $39.90. The stock has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -117.55 and a beta of 1.74.

Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $45.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.14 million. Vericel had a negative net margin of 7.39% and a negative return on equity of 6.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.19) EPS. Analysts forecast that Vericel will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vericel

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VCEL. Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its holdings in Vericel by 718.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 818 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vericel during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of Vericel by 38.3% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,210 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vericel during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Vericel by 174.3% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,668 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060 shares during the period.

About Vericel

(Get Free Report)

Vericel Corporation, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and distribution of cellular therapies for sports medicine and severe burn care markets in the United States. The company markets autologous cell therapy products comprising MACI, an autologous cultured chondrocytes on porcine collagen membrane for the repair of symptomatic, and single or multiple full-thickness cartilage defects of the knee; and Epicel, a permanent skin replacement humanitarian use device for the treatment of adult and pediatric patients with deep-dermal or full-thickness burns.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vericel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vericel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.