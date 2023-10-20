Leerink Partnrs Reiterates Outperform Rating for Morphic (NASDAQ:MORF)

Leerink Partnrs reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Morphic (NASDAQ:MORF – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Morphic’s Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.82) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.85) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($3.48) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($4.18) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($4.45) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($5.07) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($5.99) EPS.

A number of other research firms have also commented on MORF. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Morphic from $106.00 to $52.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. TheStreet lowered shares of Morphic from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Morphic from $61.00 to $33.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Morphic in a research note on Friday, July 21st. They issued a buy rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research cut shares of Morphic from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Morphic has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $61.71.

Morphic Price Performance

MORF opened at $20.53 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $41.47 and its 200 day moving average is $49.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $983.80 million, a P/E ratio of -6.34 and a beta of 1.33. Morphic has a fifty-two week low of $19.80 and a fifty-two week high of $63.08.

Morphic (NASDAQ:MORF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.92) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.90) by ($0.02). Morphic had a negative net margin of 92.38% and a negative return on equity of 27.71%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Morphic will post -3.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Morphic

In other Morphic news, CEO Praveen P. Tipirneni sold 3,597 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.04, for a total transaction of $205,172.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 13,936 shares in the company, valued at $794,909.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Praveen P. Tipirneni sold 3,597 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.04, for a total value of $205,172.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 13,936 shares in the company, valued at $794,909.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Marc Schegerin sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.34, for a total value of $1,086,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 24,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,311,550.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 28.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Morphic by 23.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $816,000 after acquiring an additional 3,825 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Morphic by 1.5% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 69,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,786,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004 shares during the period. Group One Trading L.P. acquired a new stake in Morphic in the 1st quarter worth about $56,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Morphic by 58.5% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 12,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,000 after buying an additional 4,491 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Morphic by 5.1% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 21,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $878,000 after purchasing an additional 1,059 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.66% of the company’s stock.

About Morphic

(Get Free Report)

Morphic Holding, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops oral small-molecule integrin therapeutics for the treatment of autoimmune, cardiovascular, and metabolic diseases, as well as fibrosis and cancer. Its lead product candidate MORF-057, an a4ß7-specific integrin inhibitor affecting inflammation is in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease.

