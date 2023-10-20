Lindsay Co. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.35 (NYSE:LNN)

Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, October 20th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Thursday, November 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.35 per share by the industrial products company on Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%.

Lindsay has increased its dividend by an average of 2.6% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 21 consecutive years. Lindsay has a payout ratio of 21.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Lindsay to earn $6.52 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 21.5%.

Lindsay Price Performance

Shares of NYSE LNN opened at $122.58 on Friday. Lindsay has a twelve month low of $106.46 and a twelve month high of $183.08. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $119.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $123.01. The company has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of 19.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 3.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Lindsay ( NYSE:LNN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The industrial products company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.63. Lindsay had a net margin of 10.20% and a return on equity of 17.16%. The business had revenue of $167.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.82 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.62 earnings per share. Lindsay’s quarterly revenue was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Lindsay will post 5.94 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on LNN. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Lindsay in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Roth Mkm decreased their price target on shares of Lindsay from $143.00 to $128.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 30th. 22nd Century Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Lindsay in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Lindsay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $146.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Friday, September 15th.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider James Scott Marion sold 413 shares of Lindsay stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.22, for a total transaction of $54,606.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,885 shares in the company, valued at $778,114.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Lindsay by 23.6% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 514 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Lindsay by 195.3% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 942 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Lindsay by 130.2% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,128 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Lindsay by 21.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,134 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in Lindsay during the fourth quarter worth about $202,000. 86.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lindsay Company Profile

Lindsay Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides water management and road infrastructure products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Irrigation and Infrastructure. The Irrigation segment manufactures and markets center pivot, lateral move irrigation systems, and irrigation controls under the Zimmatic brand; hose reel travelers under the Perrot brand; and chemical injection systems, variable rate irrigation systems, flow meters, weather stations, soil moisture sensors, and remote monitoring and control systems.

See Also

