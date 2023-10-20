Lion Selection Group Limited to Issue Final Dividend of $0.02 (ASX:LSX)

Lion Selection Group Limited (ASX:LSX – Get Free Report) declared a final dividend on Friday, October 20th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.015 per share on Thursday, November 9th. This represents a yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 24th.

Lion Selection Group Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 411.91, a quick ratio of 181.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Get Lion Selection Group alerts:

About Lion Selection Group

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Lion Selection Group Limited is a Listed Investment Company (LIC) that invests specializes in early stage investment. The fund does not invest in oil or gas mining companies. It primarily invests in precious and base metals mining companies. The fund seeks to make investments in Australia. The fund seeks to invest in projects that are close to development or with exposure to advanced exploration.

Receive News & Ratings for Lion Selection Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lion Selection Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.