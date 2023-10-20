LPL Financial LLC Acquires 33,341 Shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS)

LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 1.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,141,515 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,341 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned about 0.21% of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF worth $120,096,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Red Tortoise LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Barrett & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, WealthPlan Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 1,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:VXUS opened at $52.18 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $55.02 billion, a PE ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s fifty day moving average is $54.42 and its 200 day moving average is $55.61. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a 52 week low of $45.75 and a 52 week high of $58.42.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th were paid a dividend of $0.295 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 18th. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%.

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

