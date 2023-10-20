LPL Financial LLC Acquires 46,680 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,066,753 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after buying an additional 46,680 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned 0.06% of Abbott Laboratories worth $116,297,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 23.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,545 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. boosted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 9.1% in the second quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 2,700 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Ellenbecker Investment Group grew its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 5.1% in the second quarter. Ellenbecker Investment Group now owns 3,170 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $345,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 0.6% during the second quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 98,532 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $10,742,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares during the period. Finally, MY Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the 2nd quarter valued at $302,000. 73.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ABT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Citigroup cut their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $130.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $112.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com started coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet cut Abbott Laboratories from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $117.53.

Abbott Laboratories Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of ABT stock opened at $95.44 on Friday. Abbott Laboratories has a 12-month low of $89.67 and a 12-month high of $115.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a 50 day moving average of $99.88 and a 200-day moving average of $104.68. The firm has a market cap of $165.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.57, a PEG ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.69.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.04. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 20.50% and a net margin of 12.83%. The business had revenue of $10.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.82 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Abbott Laboratories Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 13th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 12th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.62%.

Insider Transactions at Abbott Laboratories

In related news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.76, for a total value of $5,688,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,775,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $770,759,948.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 10,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.03, for a total transaction of $1,092,312.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 65,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,829,785.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.76, for a total transaction of $5,688,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,775,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $770,759,948.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories Profile

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

