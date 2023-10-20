LPL Financial LLC Boosts Position in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BILS)

LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BILS – Free Report) by 0.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,198,757 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,037 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned about 0.06% of SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF worth $119,228,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 34,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,449,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF by 36.7% during the first quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF by 103.3% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 311 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF by 85.3% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 743 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF during the first quarter valued at $41,000.

NYSEARCA:BILS opened at $99.31 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $99.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $99.26. SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF has a 1-year low of $99.02 and a 1-year high of $99.62.

The SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF (BILS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of US Treasury bills with maturities between 3-12 months. BILS was launched on Sep 23, 2020 and is managed by State Street.

