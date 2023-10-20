LPL Financial LLC Buys 144,810 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,162,041 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 144,810 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $102,376,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Medtronic by 0.3% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 29,945,349 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,414,194,000 after acquiring an additional 88,302 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 1.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,349,983 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,640,616,000 after purchasing an additional 327,737 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Medtronic by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 20,120,071 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,622,080,000 after buying an additional 534,722 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in Medtronic by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 19,990,359 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,611,623,000 after acquiring an additional 1,124,808 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Medtronic by 29.0% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 15,322,448 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,235,191,000 after acquiring an additional 3,443,262 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.75% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MDT opened at $72.35 on Friday. Medtronic plc has a 12-month low of $70.95 and a 12-month high of $92.02. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market cap of $96.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.71.

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 22nd. The medical technology company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $7.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.57 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 11.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.13 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 21st. Medtronic’s payout ratio is 101.85%.

In other Medtronic news, EVP Gregory L. Smith sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.84, for a total value of $838,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,917,256.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Michael Marinaro sold 1,352 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.11, for a total transaction of $113,716.72. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,433,302.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Gregory L. Smith sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.84, for a total transaction of $838,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,917,256.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,352 shares of company stock valued at $1,035,497 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MDT. UBS Group increased their price objective on Medtronic from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. 22nd Century Group reiterated an “initiates” rating on shares of Medtronic in a report on Friday, June 30th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Medtronic in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. CL King started coverage on shares of Medtronic in a report on Friday, June 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $106.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on Medtronic from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Medtronic has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.94.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

