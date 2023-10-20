LPL Financial LLC Has $100.59 Million Holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWJ)

LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWJ – Free Report) by 24.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 886,915 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 172,751 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned about 8.14% of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF worth $100,585,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Klingman & Associates LLC raised its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF by 3.4% in the second quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 10,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,138,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the period. OneAscent Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF by 113.3% in the first quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 26,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,944,000 after purchasing an additional 13,945 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management Corp IL ADV raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF by 30.0% in the first quarter. Asset Management Corp IL ADV now owns 3,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares during the period. Lion Street Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC now owns 2,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 22,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,517,000 after buying an additional 3,107 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF stock opened at $35.03 on Friday. Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF has a twelve month low of $33.78 and a twelve month high of $42.54. The stock has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.21 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $37.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.13.

The Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF (RWJ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue-Weighted index. The fund tracks an index of S&P SmallCap 600 Index stocks that are weighted by revenue. RWJ was launched on Feb 22, 2008 and is managed by Invesco.

