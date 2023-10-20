LPL Financial LLC Has $107.85 Million Stake in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 0.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 621,911 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,383 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $107,852,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in shares of Waste Management by 97,158.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 454,561,314 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $78,830,023,000 after buying an additional 454,093,937 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Waste Management by 30.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,370,481 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,156,281,000 after buying an additional 1,718,449 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Waste Management by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,728,930 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $935,111,000 after buying an additional 45,109 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,112,019 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $801,972,000 after purchasing an additional 160,466 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 4,877,214 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $845,806,000 after purchasing an additional 55,796 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.34% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management Price Performance

Shares of Waste Management stock opened at $157.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.82. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $157.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $162.85. Waste Management, Inc. has a twelve month low of $148.31 and a twelve month high of $173.71. The firm has a market cap of $63.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.72.

Waste Management Announces Dividend

Waste Management ( NYSE:WM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by ($0.03). Waste Management had a return on equity of 33.81% and a net margin of 11.42%. The company had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.44 earnings per share. Waste Management’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. Waste Management’s payout ratio is 50.36%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Waste Management news, Director Bruce E. Chinn sold 172 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.44, for a total transaction of $27,423.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 822 shares in the company, valued at approximately $131,059.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on WM shares. HSBC started coverage on shares of Waste Management in a report on Friday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $192.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Waste Management in a report on Tuesday. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Waste Management from $204.00 to $202.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Waste Management from $185.00 to $179.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Waste Management from $177.50 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.08.

Waste Management Company Profile

(Free Report)

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

Further Reading

