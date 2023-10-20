LPL Financial LLC Has $118.32 Million Stock Holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR)

LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,605,678 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,082 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned 2.35% of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF worth $118,324,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CIBR. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 41.8% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 20,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,118,000 after purchasing an additional 6,183 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 102.5% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 23,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,249,000 after acquiring an additional 11,968 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 8.8% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 41,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,178,000 after acquiring an additional 3,301 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its stake in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 35,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,872,000 after purchasing an additional 5,600 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 74.3% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 61,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,243,000 after acquiring an additional 26,036 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of CIBR stock opened at $45.78 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.41 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.21. First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF has a 1 year low of $37.06 and a 1 year high of $47.63.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Monday, September 25th were issued a dividend of $0.0088 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 22nd.

The First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (CIBR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq CTA Cybersecurity index. The fund tracks a liquidity-weighted index that targets companies engaged in the cybersecurity industry. CIBR was launched on Jul 7, 2015 and is managed by First Trust.

