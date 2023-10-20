LPL Financial LLC Has $129.41 Million Stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report) by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 563,284 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 49,717 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $129,409,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VBK. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 140,737.4% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 196,290,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,364,142,000 after acquiring an additional 196,151,351 shares during the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $156,481,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 9.7% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,471,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,184,112,000 after purchasing an additional 482,483 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 267.0% in the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 354,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,664,000 after buying an additional 257,732 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $41,937,000.

VBK stock opened at $206.18 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $192.21 and a 1-year high of $240.76. The firm has a market cap of $12.74 billion, a PE ratio of 21.90 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $219.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $221.34.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

