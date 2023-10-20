LPL Financial LLC Increases Stock Holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA)

LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA – Free Report) by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 972,665 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 80,644 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned about 1.87% of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF worth $113,481,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 263,043.5% in the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 605,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,650,000 after purchasing an additional 605,000 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 69.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 473,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,455,000 after purchasing an additional 194,195 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 127.6% in the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 224,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,785,000 after purchasing an additional 125,601 shares in the last quarter. Main Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 119,900.0% in the 4th quarter. Main Management LLC now owns 120,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,423,000 after purchasing an additional 119,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $12,665,000.

BATS ITA opened at $108.25 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $110.80 and its 200 day moving average is $113.29. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 12 month low of $145.00 and a 12 month high of $206.56. The stock has a market cap of $5.27 billion, a PE ratio of 24.00 and a beta of 1.02.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

