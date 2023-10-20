LPL Financial LLC Purchases 100,023 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG)

LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG – Free Report) by 37.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 366,659 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 100,023 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned about 5.33% of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF worth $128,232,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 9,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,067,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 57.1% in the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 3,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,247,000 after acquiring an additional 1,441 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 51.9% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 32,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,460,000 after purchasing an additional 11,202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $214,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF Stock Performance

Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF stock opened at $34.20 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF has a one year low of $26.84 and a one year high of $36.22. The stock has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a PE ratio of 19.22 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $34.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.95.

Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF Profile

Guggenheim Russell Top 50 Mega Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly Rydex Russell Top 50 ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the Russell Top 50 Index (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged capitalization-weighted index consisting of the 50 largest companies in the Russell 3000 Index.

