LPL Financial LLC Purchases 123,207 Shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG)

LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG – Free Report) by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,322,551 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 123,207 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned about 0.05% of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF worth $94,761,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Front Row Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 61.1% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 477 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 49.1% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 677 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the period. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $47,000.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF stock opened at $67.42 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.21 and a beta of 1.09. SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF has a 1 year low of $61.09 and a 1 year high of $74.92. The business has a 50-day moving average of $70.37 and a 200-day moving average of $70.01.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF, before expenses, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Growth Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics based on: sales growth; earnings change to price, and momentum.

