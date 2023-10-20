LPL Financial LLC Purchases 679,156 Shares of Capital Group Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGR)

LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Capital Group Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGR – Free Report) by 20.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,965,023 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 679,156 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned 4.72% of Capital Group Growth ETF worth $100,038,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CGGR. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in Capital Group Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at $53,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF by 37.4% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 3,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 878 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at $130,000.

Capital Group Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:CGGR opened at $24.38 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.26 and a beta of 1.09. Capital Group Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $19.42 and a 1 year high of $26.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $24.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.38.

About Capital Group Growth ETF

The Capital Group Growth ETF (CGGR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests predominantly in US companies of any market capitalization. The fund seeks to provide capital growth. CGGR was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

