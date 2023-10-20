LPL Financial LLC Sells 10,839 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

LPL Financial LLC lessened its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Free Report) by 1.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 894,901 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,839 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned approximately 0.77% of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF worth $98,296,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IWS. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 120,049.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 84,736,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,926,156,000 after acquiring an additional 84,666,098 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 106.8% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,923,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,475,000 after buying an additional 1,509,511 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 273.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,318,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,786,000 after buying an additional 965,226 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 31.8% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,058,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,560,000 after acquiring an additional 496,000 shares during the period. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 10,520.0% during the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 158,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,490,000 after acquiring an additional 156,748 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $101.27 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $106.84 and its 200 day moving average is $107.31. The stock has a market cap of $11.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.62 and a beta of 1.08. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $97.07 and a one year high of $116.73.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

