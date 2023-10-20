LPL Financial LLC Sells 34,906 Shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI)

LPL Financial LLC trimmed its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Free Report) by 3.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,084,476 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,906 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $124,997,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P raised its position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 19.0% during the first quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 402,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,118,000 after acquiring an additional 64,171 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 73.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 116,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,272,000 after purchasing an additional 49,670 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 22.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,054,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,723,000 after purchasing an additional 192,872 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC acquired a new position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,537,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 61,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,516,000 after purchasing an additional 5,414 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:IEI opened at $111.61 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $113.45 and a 200-day moving average of $115.38. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $111.45 and a one year high of $119.57.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.2427 per share. This represents a $2.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 2nd.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

