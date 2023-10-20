MarketWise, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.01 (NASDAQ:MKTW)

MarketWise, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTW – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 18th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 25th will be given a dividend of 0.01 per share by the newsletter publisher on Thursday, January 25th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 21st.

MarketWise has a dividend payout ratio of 30.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect MarketWise to earn ($0.08) per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $0.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of -50.0%.

MarketWise Stock Up 9.7 %

MKTW stock opened at $1.65 on Friday. MarketWise has a one year low of $1.24 and a one year high of $2.85. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.80.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MKTW. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $5.50 price target on shares of MarketWise in a report on Friday, June 30th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 price target on shares of MarketWise in a report on Friday, August 11th.

Insider Buying and Selling at MarketWise

In other MarketWise news, major shareholder Frank Porter Stansberry sold 217,106 shares of MarketWise stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.58, for a total value of $343,027.48. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,851,014 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,504,602.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other MarketWise news, CEO Amber Lee Mason bought 19,000 shares of MarketWise stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.70 per share, for a total transaction of $32,300.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 19,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,300. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Frank Porter Stansberry sold 217,106 shares of MarketWise stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.58, for a total transaction of $343,027.48. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,851,014 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,504,602.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 55,085 shares of company stock worth $86,006 and have sold 390,353 shares worth $583,551. 13.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MarketWise

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MarketWise during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in MarketWise by 1,238.5% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,102 shares of the newsletter publisher’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 8,422 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in MarketWise in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in MarketWise in the 1st quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in MarketWise in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.26% of the company’s stock.

About MarketWise

MarketWise, Inc operates a content and technology multi-brand platform for self-directed investors in the United States and Internationally. Its platform includes subscription businesses that provides financial research, software, education, and tools to navigate the financial markets. The company offers various investment strategies, such as value investing, income, growth, commodities, cryptocurrencies, venture, crowdfunded investing, biotechnology, mutual funds, options, and trading; investment research product portfolio through a range of media, including desktops, laptops, tablets, and mobile; and financial newsletters.

