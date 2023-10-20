Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.18 EPS

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.18, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 33.69% and a net margin of 15.20%. The company had revenue of $5.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.18 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Trading Up 0.7 %

MMC opened at $190.99 on Friday. Marsh & McLennan Companies has a 52 week low of $150.78 and a 52 week high of $199.20. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $193.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $185.14. The firm has a market cap of $94.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Get Marsh & McLennan Companies alerts:

Marsh & McLennan Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 6th will be given a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.36%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MMC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $182.00 to $197.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $196.00 to $209.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $226.00 target price on the stock. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $198.36.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on MMC

Insider Activity at Marsh & McLennan Companies

In related news, Director Oscar Fanjul sold 3,000 shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.90, for a total value of $584,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 63,012 shares in the company, valued at $12,281,038.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, Director Oscar Fanjul sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.90, for a total value of $584,700.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 63,012 shares in the company, valued at $12,281,038.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Dean Michael Klisura sold 12,976 shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.20, for a total value of $2,493,987.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 20,935 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,023,707. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Marsh & McLennan Companies

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $56,000. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 35.4% in the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 402 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.64% of the company’s stock.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, strategic advisory services, and analytics solutions; and insurance program management services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.