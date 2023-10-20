Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) PT Lowered to $60.00 at KeyCorp

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by research analysts at KeyCorp from $62.00 to $60.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the technology company’s stock. KeyCorp’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 65.75% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on MTCH. HSBC began coverage on Match Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $47.10 price target on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Match Group from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Match Group from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Match Group from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Match Group from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.40.

NASDAQ MTCH opened at $36.20 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.07, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.14. Match Group has a one year low of $30.73 and a one year high of $54.60.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.03. Match Group had a net margin of 14.68% and a negative return on equity of 121.94%. The company had revenue of $830.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $811.55 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Match Group will post 1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Ann Mcdaniel sold 8,735 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.82, for a total transaction of $400,237.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $573,483.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,235 shares of company stock valued at $466,258. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in Match Group by 92,835.1% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 51,938,629 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,173,632,000 after purchasing an additional 51,882,742 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Match Group by 107,412.0% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,731,116 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $984,604,000 after buying an additional 23,709,043 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Match Group by 113.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,720,847 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $364,967,000 after buying an additional 4,643,693 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Match Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $120,129,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Match Group by 5.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,749,193 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,372,412,000 after acquiring an additional 1,889,531 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.56% of the company’s stock.

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. The company's portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Match, The League, Azar, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and Hakuna, as well as a various other brands. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

