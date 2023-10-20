McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) Shares Bought by Choate Investment Advisors

Choate Investment Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 12.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,834 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. Choate Investment Advisors’ holdings in McKesson were worth $784,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MCK. Bailard Inc. grew its position in shares of McKesson by 4.1% during the first quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 1,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $557,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McKesson in the first quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Kendall Capital Management boosted its position in shares of McKesson by 73.9% during the second quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 1,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $721,000 after buying an additional 717 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC grew its holdings in McKesson by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 633 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC increased its position in McKesson by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC now owns 3,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,513,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.69% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MCK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Argus increased their price target on McKesson from $450.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of McKesson from $426.00 to $459.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of McKesson from $491.00 to $495.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of McKesson from $390.00 to $427.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of McKesson from $470.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $457.54.

Insider Buying and Selling at McKesson

In other news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 25,246 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $422.58, for a total value of $10,668,454.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 92,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,153,727.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 25,246 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $422.58, for a total value of $10,668,454.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 92,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,153,727.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 10,521 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $460.00, for a total value of $4,839,660.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 67,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,007,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 75,831 shares of company stock valued at $33,145,697. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

McKesson Stock Down 0.3 %

McKesson stock traded down $1.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $452.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 68,101 shares, compared to its average volume of 877,366. McKesson Co. has a twelve month low of $331.75 and a twelve month high of $465.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $433.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $407.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.58.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $7.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.85 by $1.42. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 252.54% and a net margin of 1.32%. The business had revenue of $74.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.83 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that McKesson Co. will post 27.23 earnings per share for the current year.

McKesson Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 31st. This is an increase from McKesson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. McKesson’s payout ratio is presently 9.25%.

McKesson Profile

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

