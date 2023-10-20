MEG Energy (TSE:MEG) Price Target Raised to C$31.00 at BMO Capital Markets

MEG Energy (TSE:MEG – Free Report) had its price objective raised by BMO Capital Markets from C$27.00 to C$31.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on MEG. CIBC raised their price target on shares of MEG Energy from C$23.00 to C$27.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of MEG Energy from C$23.00 to C$25.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of MEG Energy from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their target price for the company from C$27.00 to C$31.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of MEG Energy from C$21.50 to C$23.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their target price on shares of MEG Energy from C$27.00 to C$31.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$26.65.

MEG Energy Price Performance

Shares of MEG Energy stock opened at C$28.08 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of C$8.01 billion, a PE ratio of 15.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 2.96. MEG Energy has a 12-month low of C$16.46 and a 12-month high of C$28.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.43. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$25.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$23.11.

MEG Energy (TSE:MEG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported C$0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.35 by C$0.12. The business had revenue of C$1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.16 billion. MEG Energy had a net margin of 9.19% and a return on equity of 12.12%. As a group, equities analysts expect that MEG Energy will post 2.8250564 EPS for the current year.

MEG Energy Company Profile

MEG Energy Corp., an energy company, focuses on sustainable in situ thermal oil production in the southern Athabasca oil region of Alberta, Canada. The company develops oil recovery projects that utilize steam-assisted gravity drainage extraction methods to improve the recovery of oil, as well as lower carbon emissions.

